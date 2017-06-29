Radiohead have announced a change of venue for their Manchester show

Following the enforced cancellation of their two dates at Manchester Arena, Radiohead have announced that they will now play Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday 4 July. This one night replaces the two previously announced shows at Manchester Arena.

Existing ticketholders for the previously announced shows on July 4 and 5 at Manchester Arena will be contacted by their ticket agent and offered a ticket swap for the new venue, or a full refund. Additional tickets for the July 4 show are on sale on from www.gigsandtours.com www.ticketweb.co.uk . and w.a.s.t.e

The news follows last month's tragic incident at Manchester Arena and its subsequent temporary closure, which left the venue with no option other than to cancel Radiohead’s forthcoming concerts on Tuesday 4th & Wednesday 5th July.

The group apologise to fans for any inconvenience.

