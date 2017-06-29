A rocking end to an epic walk for Mike Peters

Three-time cancer survivor and North Wales rocker Mike Peters led an annual sponsored walk to the top of Snowdon at the weekend.



The Alarm frontman was joined by his wife Jules, who is also a cancer fighter, and their two sons Evan and Dylan for the five-mile walk from Llanberis to the summit.



Once he had reached Wales’ highest point, Mike didn’t pause too long to stop and take a breath, as he went on to perform a very special acoustic set as part of the Snowdon Rocks event, which he has been organising for many years.



Last weekend’s hike was the culmination of a 10-day epic 130+ mile ‘By Your Side’ walk across North Wales. Mike began his journey at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and ended the walk on Friday when he visited Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor.



A statement on The Alarm’s Twitter page read: “Oh, what a night! Snowdon Rocked!! Thanks to all who came and conquered!”



Jules discovered a lump in her breast while filming a BBC Wales TV documentary.



Saturday’s Snowdon Rocks event also included a gig at the Heights pub in Llanberis, featuring Mike and other local bands. The money raised will help buy new equipment for the hospitals.

