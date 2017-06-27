Llangefni police seek "abusive" driver of blue BMW

Published date: 27 June 2017 |
Published by: Dale Spridgeon
Read more articles by Dale Spridgeon

 

THE DRIVER of a blue BMW is being sought by police after he contravened road signals and almost collided with a workman.

Investigating Officer PC Paul Kinnaird, at Llangefni Police Station, said: “At about 11.30am, on Friday, June 9, a blue coloured BMW contravened traffic signals by passing a number of stationary cars waiting at temporary traffic lights at roadworks on Glanhwfa Road, Llangefni.

“In doing so, he almost collided with a road worker. The male driver of the BMW, aged between 30 and 40, then stopped and shouted abuse at the road worker before driving from the scene.” 

An investigation is now underway and North Wales Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact North Wales Police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx”.  

Alternatively, contact Llangefni Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1708 4353.

