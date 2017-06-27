Llangefni police seek "abusive" driver of blue BMW

THE DRIVER @of a blue BMW is being sought by police after he contravened road signals and almost collided with a workman.

>body_text<Investigating Officer PC Paul Kinnaird, at Llangefni Police Station, said: “At about 11.30am, on Friday, June 9, a blue coloured BMW contravened traffic signals by passing a number of stationary cars waiting at temporary traffic lights at roadworks on Glanhwfa Road, Llangefni.

>body_text<“In doing so, he almost collided with a road worker. The male driver of the BMW, aged between 30 and 40, then stopped and shouted abuse at the road worker before driving from the scene.”

>body_text<An investigation is now underway and North Wales Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

>body_text<Anyone who can help is asked to contact North Wales Police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx”.

>body_text<Alternatively, contact Llangefni Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1708 4353.