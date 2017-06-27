Anglesey man's body pulled from Menai Strait

AN ANGLESEY@ man is dead after his body was recovered from the Menai Strait.

At approximately 10.45am, on Tuesday June 27, the emergency services were alerted after reports of the man seen in the water near Bangor.

A policespokesman said: "All emergency services were quickly on the scene and within the hour the body of a man was recovered from the water but he has sadly passed away. "

The man has been identified and his next of kin informed. An investigation is underway and the Police are asking witnesses to phone 101.

At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner for north west Wales will be informed.