Bangor newly weds walk the coastal path... with groom in a wedding dress!

A MAN wearing a wedding dress and veil walked the Anglesey coastal path with his new wife to help raise funds for a hospice which helped a family member who died of cancer.

Bangor newly weds Liam (55) and Sandra (54) Kearns were married on Saturday, June 17, in St Tegai Church, Llandegai,.

They spent their honeymoon walking the 130 mile route, over seven consecutive days, to raise cash for St David’s Hospice, Llandudno, where Sandra’s sister Christine Dixon lost her life to cancer bck in October, 2014.

The couple, who live in Hirael, started their adventure from the Victoria Hotel in Menai Bridge, on Monday, June 19, and arrived back at the hotel, at 4.30pm, on Monday, June 26.

The last stretch of their journey saw them walk the last 15 mile leg of the journey from Newborough, to date they have raised over a £1200, with more coming in.

The pair, who are both care workers, were greeted on the steps of the hotel by a cheering party of family and friends, including Sandra’s grandchildren, who had made the happy couple a special welcome banner.

Emotional and delighted, at the journey’s end, Sandra said: “We did this in memory of my sister Christine, but to help and say thank you, to the hospice, which was absolutely brilliant.”

“Walking the coastal path has been an amazing experience. What really hit home to us was the kindness of the strangers we met along the way, and we have even raised over £150 just from the people we bumped into on the walk."

"It's been great, but now I am ready for my flip flops!"

Liam, originally from Dublin, said: “It was about six months ago I presented Sandra with the rather mad idea to do the walk, and with me in a wedding dress, you can imagine, it took a few days to persuade her!

“But we wanted to do something memorable, something a bit different, that would also help reaise funds for the hosipice in Llandudno. They need all the help they can get, and we felt it was all for a very good cause.”

Sandra’s daughter Danielle Naylor, said: “The hospice was fantastic, not just with Christine, but her husband Bob and son James, and with the whole family from letting my mam and other aunties have a 'sleepover,' days before Christine passed away, to making food and drinks for every visitor. Nothing was too much of an ask for them.

“Sandra and Liam wanted to raise as much funds for the hospice so that other families can have the care and love we all received when they are too faced with this awful situation.

Myself, my sister Steph and brother Chris, along with all the friends and family are immensely proud of them.”

The family set up a Just giving appeal at justgiving.com/fundraising/Sandra-ball3 and hope people will still donate to the cause. There are also collection buckets in various pubs around Bangor.