Muslim woman in full hijab racially abused in Bangor in aftermath of Manchester bombing

POLICE are investigating after a Kuwaiti woman was subjected to racial taunts during two ‘hate crime’ incidents in Bangor.

At about 11pm, on Monday, May 22, a woman in her early 30s was walking along Bangor High Street between Star Kebab and Shaheens, when she was subjected to racial and distressing comments by a man.

The same woman was again targeted on Beach Road, on Wednedsay, June 21.

North Wales Police investigating officer PC Iwan Jones, at Bangor, said: “The lady, originally from Kuwait, and dressed in full hijab, was understandably very distressed particularly as his comments came in the immediate aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing and although no physical threat was made she felt very intimidated and quickly made her way home.

“Unfortunately ,a second incident involving the same woman and offender occurred between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, June 21, when the woman who was walking along Beach Road, Bangor.

"She was shouted at by the same man and then followed from the football field to the near-by Texaco garage.

“The incidents were reported to staff at the garage who then informed Police. Members of the public were also present in the garage at the time and I’m hoping they too can assist us identify the offender.”

The man is described as white and aged between 30 and 40 with ‘scruffy’ dark coloured hair and wearing a black top and trousers and possibly carrying bags. He was also seen to enter the Texaco garage.

“There can never be any excuse for ‘hate crime’ in any shape or form and this criminality will not be tolerated,” said the officer.

“More than ever in these uncertain times we want anyone who may be subjected to ‘hate crime’ to feel confident in the belief that we’ll take your reports seriously, protect you and make sure you get all the support you need.

“We are supporting the victim through this very difficult time and for her, and for her and the local communities sake we are determined to identify and arrest this man as soon as possible and so I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious person or behaviour, or indeed knows who may be responsible to contact Police.’

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC 1709 1994.

Hate Crimes or incidents should be reported by contacting North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 (999 in the case of an emergency) Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Victim Support national reporting system by calling their FREE 24 hour helpline on 0300 30 31 982 or online atwww.reporthate.victimsupport.org.uk . Victim Support also provide targeted support for Victims of Hate Crime.