Police warn businesses after spate of Bangor break-ins

BUSINESSES are being asked to remain alert after five commercial properties were targeted by thieves on Bangor’s High Street.

North Wales Police is encouraging people to report any suspicious activity following four incidents where cash and alcohol were the target of a number of break-ins.

Incidents occurred overnight between Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23, with a further incident occurring during the early hours of Monday, June 26.

PC Lisa Thomas at Bangor Police Station, said: “We are eager to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the High Street area during the evening of last Thursday or last night

”I’m asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your business visithttps://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/safer-business-intro