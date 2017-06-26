Keep windows closed stay security conscious say police

POLICE are asking people to stay security conscious during spells of hot and humid weather.

An appeal has gone out from North Wales Police to the general public in Gwynedd and Anglesey calling for people not to leave windows and doors open, especially at night.

Sergeant Non Edwards at Caernarfon Police Station, said: “I’m sure it must be very tempting during the recent hot weather to leave windows open at night in order to cool down.

"Unfortunately, opportunist burglars know this too, and will target properties that are insecure.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of adequate security and ensuring all windows and doors are kept locked.

”The same applies to checking your vehicles before bed at night...ensuring that no windows have been left open.

"We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this has come about through hard work and cooperation with local communities. Let’s keep it so”.

Anyone with information about recent incidents contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your home visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/safer-homes-intro