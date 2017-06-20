Bangor City receive blow as star midfielder Henry Jones joins AFC Fylde

HENRY Jones has dealt Bangor City a blow after the gifted midfielder agreed terms with AFC Fylde.

The 23-year-old playmaker has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, subject to international clearance, with the club having an option on a second year.

Jones was named Young Player of the Year in the Welsh Premier League last season after netting 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 appearances for the Bangor University Stadium side.

A former Wales Under-21 international, Jones began his career with Premier League side Swansea City, rising up through the ranks from the age of eight before turning professional at 18. He then starred for the Swans’ Under-21 side before switching to Bangor last summer.

He was named in the WPL’s Team of the Year last season as the Citizens finished fourth in the table, securing a qualification spot in the Europa League.

The midfielder will team up with fellow new boys Jordan Tunnicliffe, Lewis Montrose and Zaine Francis-Angol next week when Fylde return for pre-season training.

The news will come as a blow to City, who were hoping to tempt Jones to stay with an improved deal and spearhead their push for honours next term.