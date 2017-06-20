Williams inspires Bethesda to Carmel and District victory

A STUNNING all-round display from Carwyn Williams guided Bethesda to an impressive nine-wicket success at Carmel and District.

The talented Pesda standout wasted no time in making an impact by taking out the opening duo of Alec Davies and Barry McGauty for eight and a duck, and he also despatched Daniel Owens (4) and Nicholas White (0) on his way to eye-catching figures of 4-23 from 11 overs.

Williams was aided at the other end by Sean Buchanan, who sent Danny Sim (23), Ben Sim (0) and Ryan Roberts (2) back to the pavilion to end a blistering 12 over spell on 3-33.

There was also success for Michael Griffiths, who helped himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 14 runs as the home side mustered just 99 all out after 41 overs.

The visitors made light work of their target thanks to the knock of Williams, who smashed seven boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 60 off 73 deliveries to lead his side to glory.

Skipper Nicholas Parry also hit a quick-fire 21 from just 18 balls as the away side reached their total for the loss of one wicket after 22 overs, and they will look to continue their positive momentum in Saturday’s home clash with rivals Pwllheli.