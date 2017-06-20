Legendary Bangor City boss Powell to be honoured with testimonial

BANGOR City’s longest serving manager Nev Powell will be rewarded for his services to the club with a special testimonial.

The former Citizens boss will be the guest of honour in their clash against Everton U23s on Saturday, August 5, with the tie set to kick-off at 3pm.

A legendary figure amongst City supporters, Powell enjoyed unprecedented success as manager of the club between 2007 and 2016, with three successive Welsh Cup wins and a WPL championship title (2010/11) during his time at the helm.

He was appointed manager in 2007 and secured a hat-trick of Welsh Cup wins between 2008-10. He went one better during the 2010/11 season as The Citizens secured the WPL title with a famous last day of the season win over The New Saints at a packed Farrar Road.

They began that championship-winning season with a record-breaking 15 consecutive wins and gained widespread media attention.

Everton Under 23’s manager David Unsworth will undoubtedly have a strong squad at his disposal with the likes of Tom Davies, Tyias Browning, Kieran Dowell and Brendan Halloway featuring in the Premier League last season.

Wales Under-21 captain Gethin Jones could also feature alongside Bangor-born Nathan Broadhead, grandson of former City striker Tony Broadhead.