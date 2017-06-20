Bangor City begin Europa League preparations with Coleraine loss

BANGOR City began the Europa League preparations with a 3-1 loss to Danske Bank Premiership side Coleraine.

The Bannsiders went ahead on 25 minutes when Eoin Bradley took advantage of some hesitant defending to fire past Connor Roberts, but the Citizens dusted themselves off and levelled matters on the half-hour mark courtesy of a Daniel Nardiello penalty after Luke Wall had been felled in the box.

City made one change at the interval with Damien Allen replacing summer capture Steve Hewitt in midfield, and Coleraine regained the lead after 53 minutes after Kevin Nicholson’s side lost possession cheaply once again which resulted in a free-kick that James McLaughlin drilled home from 30 yards.

Keeper Roberts brought down an advancing Coleraine forward to concede the penalty on 75 minutes, and Jamie McGonigle – a recent debutant for Northern Ireland U21s – stepped up and drilled his penalty straight down the middle to double their advantage and seal the triumph.