Bangor City given Danish test in Europa League qualifying round

BANGOR City face a trip to Danish Superliga club Lyngby BK in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The Citizens were the only one of the three Welsh Premier League sides to be drawn away from home for the first leg, and they will travel to the 10,000-capacity Lyngby Stadion for the first meeting on Thursday, June 29.

The return leg at the Bangor University Stadium will be on Thursday, July 6, and ticket details for the second leg will be announced shortly.

The winners of the tie will then meet either Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Pyunik (Armenia) in the second qualifying round, with ties to be played on July 13 and 20.

City boss Kevin Nicholson, said: “It’s an interesting draw. We are excited and looking forward to the games we have got coming up against Lyngby. It will be a good test for our team.

“The players and everyone at the club worked hard last season to achieve this opportunity to play in Europe again, so I’m sure everyone will be giving everything they have got to make the most of it. We now have 10 days to prepare and be ready for the 1st leg in Denmark.”

Assistant Manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher, added: “Every opponent would have been a tough one. Travelling wise, this is probably the most difficult one, but we’re looking forward to a good test.

“We’ll be learning as much as we can about them between now and next week. It’s all interesting and exciting times at Bangor; we’re developing a good squad.”

Following promotion from the second tier (1 Division) in 2015/16, The Vikings (Vikingerne) finished third in the 2016/17 Danish Superliga table behind champions FC Copenhagen and second-placed Brøndby.