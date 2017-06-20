Bangor City break transfer record to sign starlet Shaw

BANGOR City have smashed their transfer record to sign Brayden Shaw from Accrington Stanley.

The Citizens have not confirmed what fee was agreed for the 20-year-old, but they did reveal that it is a record for the club and was part of four new arrivals ahead of the new Welsh Premier League campaign.

The talented midfielder spent the majority of last season with City and impressed considerably, while also progressing through the youth ranks at Bury before signing professional terms with The Shakers in June 2015.

Shaw made 18 league appearances and scored three goals last term, with his performances recognised with the WPL Player of the Month award for December.

Manager Kevin Nicholson, said: “We are delighted with the signing of Brayden. He has experience of the WPL following his spell with the club last season.

“We are excited about working with him in the upcoming season and expect him to positively impact our team.”

City also announced the double signing of midfielder Luke Wall and striker Sam Henry this week, while experienced defender Tom Kennedy also joins the ranks from AFC Flyde.

Wall is a former Blackburn Rovers trainee, rising through the youth ranks at Ewood Park before signing a one-year professional deal with the Lancashire club ahead of the 2015/16 season.

He has also enjoyed loan spells with Skelmersdale United, Clitheroe, and Marine in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League last season.

Assistant Manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher added: “Luke is someone who has been training with the First Team squad and has shown great attitude. He’s a great prospect who will again improve our squad and he has shown the desire to make the most of his opportunity with Bangor City.”