Impressive Bangor continue good form with Hawarden Park success

BANGOR relinquished their position at the North Wales Premier Division summit despite recording a seven-wicket home win over Hawarden Park.

The in-form side produced a sensational display in the field which was the catalyst behind their success, but they dropped down to second and are now a point behind Menai Bridge ahead of their trip to St Asaph on Saturday.

The hosts wasted no time in tearing through the Park batting attack, with Andy Williams and overseas star Francois Mostert taking out openers Wesley Sleep and Dilruk Yahathugoda for one and a duck respectively.

Mostert also took the scalp of Campbell Marr (5) on his way to figures of 2-10, while Williams also bagged a brace for the loss of 29 runs after ousting skipper Ian Marti after he made just four.

Joe Forde provided some resistance with a knock of 27 before he was trapped lbw by a Gareth Edwards delivery, and the same bowler was on hand to despatch Craig Wilson (2), Ryan Wynne (2), Alistair Blower (3) and Tom Norris (0) to end a sensational eight over spell on 5-9 as the away side collapsed to 82 all out.

Despite losing opening duo Sion Evans and David Winter for six and a duck to Marr strikes, the title challengers saw out the innings in comfortable fashion, with all-rounder Mostert smashing six boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 36 from 71 balls.

He was aided at the crease by Nadeem Rehman, who was caught and bowled by Marr (3-34) after making 24, and captain Rob Marshall finished on 16 not out as his side reached their target after just 24.4 overs of play to secure another victory.