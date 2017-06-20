Menai Bridge back on top after Mochdre rout

TITLE chasing Menai Bridge returned to the top of the North Wales Premier Division standings with a convincing nine-wicket victory at basement dwellers Mochdre.

After a one-week stint in second spot the early pacesetters are now back on the summit with a one-point cushion over rivals Bangor, and Dion Holden’s side will look to extend their advantage when they host a dangerous Connah’s Quay outfit on Saturday.

The home side made a difficult start when opener Stewart Williams played a Zach Ringrose delivery into the hand of Robbie Jones after making just three, while Duncan Midgley and Humphreys made 25 and 23 apiece before they were dismissed by Gethin Long and Dion Owen respectively.

Their slump continued when Gareth Davies became Ringrose’s second victim on six, and bowler Gerallt Roberts took the wickets of James French (0), Patrick Glover (25) and Scott Brown (3) to end a fine 11 over spell with figures of 3-26.

Russ Boswell was the only other home batsman to make it into double figures with a knock of 10 as they collapsed to 111 all out from 34 overs of play.

The title favourites made short work of their required total, with skipper Dion Holden producing an unbeaten knock of 66 from 98 deliveries, including 12 boundaries.

He was aided by a polished 31 from wicketkeeper Jack Gower until he became Humphreys’ only wicket of a disappointing afternoon, with Danny Creek (12*) seeing out the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion to ensure they reached their total after 30 overs.