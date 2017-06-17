June drink and drug drive campaign sees 52 arrests made in North Wales

A campaign to crackdown on drink and drug driving throughout June has seen 52 arrests carried out in North Wales so far.

Between June 1 and June 13 officers have made 29 arrests after drivers provided a positive sample or refused to give a breath test in roadside stop checks across the region as part of the All Wales Summer Anti Drink and Drug Drive campaign.

Roadside drug tests led to 23 people being arrested after failing a roadside drugs wipe test.

Insp Dave Cust from the Roads Policing Unit said: “People should be aware that we have detailed tactical plans to support this campaign, that include targeting specific areas following information given to us by concerned members of the community.

"Summer is a time for enjoyment and social events such as barbeques and whilst I would encourage everyone to have a good time, it is important to reiterate our key message; if you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink – it’s that simple!

“The sole reason we carry out these campaigns is to help keep people safe on the roads, and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us with information so far.

“By letting us know of anybody driving under the influence of drink or drugs they are possibly saving a life.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs has significant impact on people; the devastation caused to families following a fatal collision can be immeasurable.

“Although this is a seasonal campaign our work to tackle drink and drug drivers happens 365 days a year – during 2016 North Wales Police made 400 drug drive arrests and 881 drink drive arrests. Please heed the warning.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is drink or drug driving contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.