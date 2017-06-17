Balmoral returns to North Wales with Menai Bridge sailing

After last summer’s successful visits the classic coastal excursion vessel MV Balmoral will once again sail the North Wales coastline.

Last year’s two visits proved so popular that this summer the ship will be sailing the waters on three separate visits in June, July and September.

MV Balmoral will arrive next Saturday, June 24 for a ten day visit and will call at Llandudno’s Victorian Pier every day.

On Tuesday, June 27, which just happens to be Balmorals 68th Anniversary since her launch in 1949, the vessel will depart Llandudno at 10.15am then calls at Menai Bridge and Caernarfon. She will then conduct a full cruise around the Isle of Anglesey, passing through the Menai Straights and under the two famous bridges.

Following on Thursday, June 29 there is the opportunity of sailing from Menai Bridge.

Balmoral returns for eight days between the July 15 and 23 and then finally for fourteen day between the September 6 and 19.

Paul Doubler, spokesman for the Balmoral said: “We look forward very much to returning to North Wales where we are made so welcome.

To book your place visit www.whitefunnel.co.uk or call 0117 325 6200.