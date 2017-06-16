Carnival queen court seeks knight in shining armour to pull float

A HOLYHEAD carnival queen and her retinue are all dressed up but have no where to go.

The Penrhos Stanley Court queen needs a knight in shining armour to help her and her attendants get to local carnivals.

The royal retinue urgently needs someone to tow them on their float during the summer carnival season after their planned driver had to pull out.

This year’s Penrhos Stanley queen, who was crowned in April, is 12-year-old Leilani Lambert. Her attendants are Paige Parry, Cody Hems, Chantelle Bluemel. The pageboy, this year is Lucas Bluemel and the rosebud is Naiomi Chant.

“Our courts have come together brilliantly this year, but we have one small problem that we have no one to tow our float,” said one of the mum’s organising the court, Rachael Chant.

“The kids were so disappointed, they had all their lovely, royal clothes sorted out and were all ready to go at the start of the season, we even had the float donated by Ironing Maids in Llanfaethlu.

“But unfortunately, our driver had to pull out at the last minute, and so the children have now missed out. We are desperately looking for anyone who can help us get out to the parades during the summer at various locations. Any help would be most great fully received.”

Any potential driver must have a vehicle suitable for towing and be properly licensed and insured for towing. Any costs and petrol expenses would be re-imbursed.

“It doesn’t have to be one person – if we could be several people who could just commit to various dates. I just hope we find someone – or the poor mums might have to pull the float themselves!” Rachel added.

If anyone can help they need to be available for the carnivals coming up including: Llanfairfechan on June 24, Llangefni, July 1, Bangor, July 15, Amlwch, July 22, Holyhead, July 29, Tan y Lan (Colwyn Bay) August 12 and Gwalchmai on August 19.

if you can help contact Rachel Chant on 07955 085 190.