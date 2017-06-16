Police clamp down on Holyhead's street drinkers

POLICE are clamping down on ‘street drinkers’ in Holyhead and have been issuing yellow cards to offenders.

Following complaints about people drinking alcohol in the St Cybi Church yard (a designated ‘no drinking alcohol’ zone) and Bryn Dairy Lane areas of the town, officers have adopted a more pro-active and formal approach to tackle the problem.

Sgt Tracey Llewellyn of the Anglesey safer neighbourhood team, said: “Following some concerns about people gathering and drinking in the St Cybi’s churchyard and Bryn Dairy Lane areas, we initially sought to combat the issue with words of advice and warnings without the need for more formal action.”

“Unfortunately, our ‘friendly’ and community-based approach was ignored and so we’ve decided to take a more robust stance to discourage behaviour that may escalate,” she added.

“Police community support officers and police officers are now routinely visiting the area, have confiscated and disposed of alcohol and issued a number of adults with ‘yellow cards’.

“This is potentially the start of a more formal process under the Crime and Disorder Act, which, if repeated, could result in a court summons being served and potentially a criminal record.

“We’ll continue to take this positive stance, which we know has significant support from the local community, until the situation improves.

“Our action is intended to reassure those living and working in, or visiting the town, that we are taking positive action against those causing repeat issues of anti-social behaviour and potentially protecting vulnerable people from the excess of alcohol.” Pete Gaffey anti-social behaviour officer at Caernarfon Police Station, said: “North Wales Police is committed to making the best use of the new powers granted by the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to protect the public.”

Police are now asking the public to inform them if people are gathering and drinking in the ‘no drinking’ zones of Holyhead.

They can access the web live chat at www.north-wales.police.uk

Alternatively, they can phone police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.