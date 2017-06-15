Woman arrested in Bangor's Maesgeirchen estate on suspicion of supplying drugs

A 21-year old woman was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

North Wales Police exectuted a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant at Llys Branwen, Maesgeirchen, in the early morning of Thursday, June 15.

A Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was carried out and resulted in the seizure of what was believed to be class A drugs, cash and other drugs related paraphernalia.

Det Sgt Andy Davies at Caernarfon CID said: “A local woman aged in her 20s has been arrested and taken to a local police station for interview on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.”

North Wales Police Inspector Owain Llewellyn, said: “I am aware of the concerns of the local community and will continue to meet regularly with them to address concerns.

"Today’s action is an example of North Wales Police listening to our local communities and councillors and taking positive action through targeting those few who cause the most harm.

“‘Operation Rattle’ is an on-going investigation targeting those who bring controlled drugs into Gwynedd and Mon from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ ‘Operation Scorpion,’ is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“We are determined to keep our communities safe and I’d urge any suspicions about drugs supply are passed to NWP immediately. Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us. “

Information can be passed to police by speaking to your local Police Officer or PCSO, contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800