Stargazing and Neolithic celebration at Anglesey's Bryn Celli Ddu

Visitors to Anglesey’s famous ancient burial chamber, Bryn Celli Ddu, will see the Neolithic site in a different light as part of a weekend set up to celebrate its history.

Tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, has organised events, including stargazing and a celebration of the Neolithic period in Wales.

On Friday, Cadw will invite people to bring along telescopes or binoculars to the site near Llanfairpwll to glimpse the night sky.

The event is a collaboration between Cadw and science and astronomy education organisation Dark Sky Wales.

From 9.30pm, visitors aged 12 and above will learn how to navigate via star maps while discovering constellations.

On Saturday, an open day will take place, celebrating the Neolithic period in Wales.

There will be live flint knapping (shaping) demonstrations and the opportunity to meet people playing Neolithic characters, as well as have a go at making pots like those found at the tomb.

There will also be an opportunity to talk to members of the Anglesey Druid Order about the significance of the sunrise of the solstice at Bryn Celli Ddu.

To mark the event, Cadw has also released a computer-generated reconstruction of the tomb, restored to its former glory.

Known as one of the most evocative archaeological sites in Britain, the 5,000-year old monument was once constructed to protect and pay respect to the remains of ancestors.

Allan Trow, manager at Dark Sky Wales, said: “It’s incredible to host stargazing events against the dramatic backdrop of historic sites and we’re very excited to see the stars over this stunning part of Wales.

“The astronomy workshop will take visitors on an intriguing journey through the night-sky, where they will discover stories of the stars and learn about constellations.”

Ken Skates, the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, said: “The arrival of the Cadw Dragon family, along with CGI reconstructions and a brand new virtual reality app are all ways to promote our historic environment to a new audience, and we hope that the stargazing events will help to do just that.”

For summer events visit www.gov.wales/cadw, find Cadw on Facebook or follow @CadwWales on Twitter.