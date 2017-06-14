Last chance to have your say on Wylfa Newydd

JUST one week remains for people to provide feedback on Horizon Nuclear Power's updated proposals for the Wylfa Newydd project.

The company is running its last few events where people can find out more about updates to the project, ahead of the consultation closing next Thursday, June 22.

The events are taking place in Holyhead, Caernarfon, Menai Bridge, Cemaes and Tregele.

Members of the Horizon team will be on hand at each event to help explain the proposals in more detail and answer questions.

Anyone who’ has already picked up a feedback form should complete and return it by Thursday, June 22 to ensure their views are considered.

Feedback forms will be available at all the remaining events, as well as at information points in local libraries across North Wales.

Alternatively, people can go online and submit their feedback instantly via Horizon’s consultation website.

Among the changes Horizon is proposing is a reduction in the number of sites for temporary workers' accommodation, in favour of a single construction site campus.

As a result, Horizon has been able to refine its parking and travel plans for all workers during construction.

It is also proposing to combine all of its essential off-site facilities at one location in Llanfaethlu, further reducing the number of development sites elsewhere.

Horizon chief executive Duncan Hawthorne said: “With one week of our consultation to go, we’re encouraging anyone who hasn’t already given us their views to have their say.

“Your feedback is vital in helping shape our final project application, ensuring we maximise the project’s benefits, manage any effects and be a good neighbour for the lifetime of Wylfa Newydd.”

Horizon’s new consultation bus has already proved popular as a way of meeting the project team out and about in the community.

The timetable for the latest consultation events is as follows:

Friday, June 16, 4pm-7pm, Castle Square, Caernarfon

Saturday, June, 8am-1pm, Anglesey Farmers’ Market, Ysgol David Hughes, Menai Bridge

Monday, June 19, 1pm-7pm, Cemaes Village Hall

Tuesday, June 20, 4pm-7pm, Douglas Inn car park, Tregele

Information is also available on Horizon’s consultation website at www.horizonnuclearpower.com/ consultation where comments can be submitted.

Horizon can also be contacted on Freephone 0800 954 9516 or by emailing wylfaenquiries @horizonnuclearpower.com.