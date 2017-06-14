Horse shot six times by an air gun on Anglesey

POLICE were shocked “beyond belief” to discover that a horse had been shot six times on Anglesey.

North Wales Police rural crime team posted on its Twitter feed images of the horse’s injuries after its owner discovered it had been the target of an airgun shooting in Dulas.

The injuries were only noticed when the horse was brought in to have work done on its hooves. It is believed the shooting may have happened sometime in the past five months.

Speaking on Twitter, the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team's rob Taylor commented the horse had been treated and “one pellet recovered.”

”How could anyone get gratification by shooting an innocent animal six times with an air gun? Beyond belief. Shame on the offender,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101.