Man pulled from water at Penrhyn dock

POLICE, ambulance crews and the Beaumaris lifeboat were called to rescue a man who was discovered in the water at Porth Penrhyn in Bangor on Sunday night.

The volunteer crew of the Beaumaris Inshore Atlantic 85 Lifeboat Annette Mary Liddington launched at 10.21pm.

The lifeboat crew managed to recover the man from the water and he was handed over to paramedics.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust said the man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in a stable condition.

A police spokesman said: “There was concern for the safety of the man who was in the water. We can’t go into any further details.”