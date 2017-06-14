Holyhead man jailed after vicious attack on partner

An Holyhead man has been jailed for 21 months after a vicious attack on his partner, the mother of his child.

A court heard that the victim feared she was going to be killed.

Paul Hanley, aged 22, of Station Road, admitted a wounding charge and was made the subject of a five year restraining order under which he is not to go within 50 metres of any home in which complainant Makita Lee lives.

Mold Crown Court heard that he had a previous conviction for attacking an earlier partner – and a brave member of the public who intervened.

On January 18 he lost his temper with Miss Lee and grabbed her around the neck and punched her about ten times.

The victim tried to run out of the door but he pushed her into the door, breaking the glass.

Judge Rowlands said that the noise of the banging and screaming was such that a neighbour was woken in the early hours.

The victim suffered a number of injuries to the face including lacerations to the ear and eye lid which needed suturing.

It was an attack on ay young woman in her own home when he was drunk, the judge said.

“It was sustained when she was repeatedly punched.

Only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified. This was drunken violence against a vulnerable woman.”

Prosecuting barrister Brett Williamson said that the victim was punched about ten times and was shouting and screaming at him to stop.

She felt blood dripping down her face and when she touched her ear there was blood all over her hand.

The prosecutor said: “She thought that the defendant was going to kill her.”

It was the prosecution case that the defendant was paranoid and controlling.

He had stopped taking his medication and did not keep appointments with the mental health team.

She would not be let out alone and he said his mother had to accompany her to the shops.

Defending barrister Matthew Curtis said that his client had mental health issues who had been brought up in the care system.

Custody was inevitable but it was a brave guilty plea by the defendant against a background of the complainant retracting her complaint after initially making a false complaint claiming she had been attacked by two women in a bid to protect the defendant.