Pensioner struck by car in Holyhead dies in hospital

POLICE have renewed their appeal for witnesses after an elderly man died following a collision in Holyhead just over a week ago.

The 92-year-old man, who was local to the area, has since died in hospital in Stoke. North Wales Police are not yet in a position to release the man’s details.

At approximately 12:25pm on Saturday, June 3, North Wales Police were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on the junction of Wian Street and London Road

The collision involved the pedestrian and a black coloured Vauxhall Insignia car shortly before 12:30pm on Saturday, June 3.

The pedestrian was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by ambulance, but was transferred to hospital in Stoke, where he died. The driver of the black Vauxhall Insignia was uninjured.

Investigating Officer PC Scott Martin of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the gentleman’s family at this time.

“We are still keen on speaking to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V081018.