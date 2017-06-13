Anglesey 'Murder Mystery' event set to raise money for Blind Veterans UK

Join in a 1950’s themed Murder Mystery next month for an evening of suspicion, disguise and entertainment.



The event, which has been written exclusively for Blind Veterans UK, will take place from 7pm on Friday, July 7 at Chateau Rhianfa, Menai Bridge.



The mystery, ‘Simple Act of Murder’, takes place at the end of the 1950s where notorious conman Johnny B. Bad has taken full advantage of selling false dreams to a number of people who dream of leaving their dreary lives in search of a little stardom. But when his promises are revealed to be nothing more than lies he finds himself murdered. Was it the Marilyn Monroe wannabe or another one of his would-be victims?

The winning table of super sleuths will be rewarded and prizes are also up for grabs for the best dressed. Guests are invited to take their inspiration from the ‘cuties’, ‘greasers’ and ‘silver screen wannabes’ of the 1950’s.

A luxury raffle will take place once the murderer is banged to rights.

Victoria Beech, Regional Fundraiser at Blind Veterans UK said: “This will be the second outing of ‘Simple Act of Murder’ following the great success of the mystery in May. It will be a great opportunity for those who missed out the first time around.



“The event is a fantastic way for people to help raise funds for Blind Veterans UK while enjoying an evening of laughter and fine dining in the beautiful setting of Chateau Rhianfa. Tickets do tend to sell out fast so we advise people get in touch as soon as possible to book.”



Ticket are priced at £40 per person payable in advance and pre-booking is essential by 23 June.

Tickets are inclusive of all entertainment and sumptuous four course menu with canapes on arrival.

You can book tickets or find out more information by emailing victoria.beech@blindveterans.org.uk or calling 01492 864574.



Find out more about the Murder Mystery at: www.blindveterans.org.uk/what-you-can-do/events-calendar/murder-mystery-a-simple-act-of-murder-act-2/