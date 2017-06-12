REVIEW: Paramore make an 'epic' return

PARAMORE make an epic comeback into the music industry – stronger than ever with a fresh sound and new image.

The Grammy award-winning group have released their first new album for more than four years and it was worth the wait.

The band, featuring lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and returning drummer Zac Farro, have come back into the limelight with a set of fresh ideas, a new sound.

Slow, meaningful ballads such as Tell Me How and 26 show how the recording group have matured and developed from a teenage emo pop band.

If you’re looking for the same sound the band had in 2007 you will be disappointed. The band’s basics are still there. The lyrics are still true, meaningful and full of emotion, but they’ve developed a slighter newer sound, which stretches pop boundaries.

The new single Hard Times offers a striking contrast. Despite its upbeat, joyful sounds when listening to the lyrics, a story that is much darker is being told.

Williams sings “Hard times, gonna make you wonder why you even try”, suggesting the song is based on her battle with depression, which she has openly discussed in the past.

Idle Worship is about not putting your trust in someone to save you and is a great track with a ‘poppy’ sound, just right for the summer months.

After Laughter is a perfect return album from the band, testing new boundaries and showing they have grown in the years they’ve been away from the music industry. There will hopefully be many more to follow in the years to come.

The group are on a UK tour later this month.