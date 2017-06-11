Huws Gray Alliance opening day fixtures announced

TITLE hopefuls Rhyl will begin their pursuit of the Huws Gray Alliance crown with a home clash against Guilsfield.

The Lilywhites are seeking an immediate return to the Welsh Premier League and will be hoping for a good start against the Guils, who performed well last season under the guidance of recently departed boss Danny Barton.

Iwan Williams’ Caernarfon Town are another of the fancied sides and they open their campaign with a trip to Penrhyncoch, while a new-look Holyhead Hotspur will host Ruthin Town, who were one of the surprise packages last season and will be buoyed by the signing of defender Mike Sharples.

Newly promoted Llandudno Junction have been given the daunting task of a visit to big spending Airbus UK Broughton, with another of the newbies FC Queens Park also on their travels where they will take on Caersws.

Arguably the tie of opening day will take place at Central Park, where Eddie Maurice-Jones’ Denbigh Town welcome former bitter Welsh Alliance rivals Holywell Town.

Aden Shannon’s Flint Town United are expected to be challenging for the summit and they will begin with a home clash against Rhayader Town, with dark horses Porthmadog and Gresford Athletic also set to collide.

Huws Gray Alliance opening day fixtures: Airbus Broughton vs Llandudno Junction, Caersws vs FC Queens Park, Denbigh Town vs Holywell Town, Flint Town United vs Rhayader Town, Holyhead Hotspur vs Ruthin Town, Penrhyncoch vs Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog vs Gresford Athletic, Rhyl vs Guilsfield.