Coroner hails brave men who tried to save Anglesey mum after she 'set fire to herself' on beach

A MUM set fire to herself at an Anglesey beach shelter, an inquest heard.



Lisa Boylan, also known as Lisa Williams, aged 31, of Cybi Street, Holyhead, had left a heartbreaking Valentine's message for her five children, although this wasn't mentioned at the inquest.



A coroner at Caernarfon praised the bravery of three men who had dashed to her aid after screaming was heard but were beaten back by the intense flames.



Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones recorded a conclusion that she "did kill herself" and death was due to burns.



He said: "Although I am aware of the problems that Lisa had, they are not matters for an inquest."



He said on the night of February 12 she had been seen walking along Newry Beach at Holyhead wearing a dressing gown, pyjama bottoms and slippers and carrying a large Tesco bag.



Lee Jones and his pal David Cave, who had been playing pool and then eating a takeaway in a car, had seen her on a windy night. "The next was they heard a scream and noticed flames," the coroner said.



They went to the scene as did Andrew Evans, a ferry port security guard and his colleague.



Mr Pritchard Jones said: "They found a person in the shelter engulfed in flames."



"What appears to have happened is she poured the petrol over herself and ignited it," the coroner said.



"The fire completely engulfed her."



Pathologist Dr Mark Lord agreed with the coroner that she would have died "very quickly"



Mr Pritchard Jones said: "I would commend the three witnesses.



They were very brave especially Andrew Evans who took his jacket and tried to deal with the fire and tried to put it out with a small fire extinguisher.



"He and the other two risked their lives and should be commended for the efforts they made in trying to save Lisa."



Lee Jones told the inquest:" We could hear screaming and I saw a big glow. We ran over to see what it was."



David Cave said:"The heat was immense. We couldn't get anywhere near."



Andrew Evans said: "She was head to toe in flames."



The coroner asked: "The fire was so intense there was nothing you could do?" Mr Evans replied :"No."



Shortly after the horror, it emerged that Lisa had posted a Facebook picture of a Valentine card with red roses and Cariad – the Welsh for Love – on the front, with five chocolate bars pictured.



“I love you all with my Welsh heart,” she wrote.



It was posted at 22.01 on Sunday - within an hour of her death -and said: “Hope this arrives in time Valentine’s Day”.