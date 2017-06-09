Post-election stability vital for North Wales businesses says FSB

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is calling for political stability and a delay to the beginning of Brexit talks in the wake of the General Election result.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said: “In the coming hours and days, business needs immediate reassurance from the government that emerges about how it will protect the economy from any political turmoil. The UK must be seen to remain open for business, with a government committed to supporting enterprise.

“It is important to go into the Brexit talks from a position of strength, focused on getting the best deal possible for trade and access to workers and skills. Negotiations should be led by a government and a Prime Minister that will be in place for the duration, and so we call for a delay to the scheduled start of negotiations rather than a rush to begin in 11 days' time. The need for a transition period now becomes even stronger, providing the time to get Brexit right.

“In the days ahead, FSB members will want to see ministers appointed and a clear timetable for the coming weeks. We are ready to work with the Government and all parties on what measures to bring forward.

Mike Learmond, North Wales development manager, said: "We've gained a lot of momentum in recent years with the North Wales Growth Deal.

"It's importnat in uncertain times that this momentum isn't lost - digital interconnectivity, infrastructure, new skills have been the focus of this. We must make sure that North Wales voice is heard during these times of instability."

Janet Jones, Chair of the FSB Wales Policy Unit added: “As with every election, we have a changed political map in Wales and we congratulate all the newly-elected MPs and look forward to working with them. However, Welsh MPs have a critical role in helping to promote the stability business needs and we would urge our new MPs from across the parties to prioritise an early dialogue with smaller businesses throughout their constituencies to help mitigate the impacts of any short-term uncertainty. Understanding the issues, ambitions and concerns of businesses will be an important evidence-base for contributing to crucial conversations on how we continue to build a strong, resilient Welsh economy as we move forward in the Brexit process”