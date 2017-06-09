General Election results from across Ynys Mon and Arfon

In Ynys Môn Labour’s Albert Owen was re-elected to his seat after securing a 5259 majority – up 10.76 per cent on 2015.

Mr Owen who slammed Mrs May’s decision to call a snap election as “partisan and opportunistic” secured 15643 votes.

His nearest rival Tomos Davies, Conservative, polled 10384 votes an increase of 6.59 per cent on 2015.

Former Plaid Cymru leader leuan Wyn Jones, who returned for this general election campaign, was third with 10237 votes just over three per cent down on the previous general election.

UKIP's James Turner, polled 624, down 13.03 per cent, Sarah Jackson for the Liberal Democrat's came fifth with 479, a fall of just under one per cent.

Turnout in Ynys Môn was 71.25 per cent.

Plaid Cymru held the seat of Arfon and Hywel Williams was returned as MP but Labour ran a strong second thanks to their candidate Mary Griffiths-Clarke.

Mr Williams polled 11519 votes, an increase of 10.54 per cent on 2015.

Ms Griffiths Clarke secured 11427 votes, down 3.39 per cent when compared to two years ago.

In the end Mr Williams secured a victory with a majority of just 92.

The Welsh Conservatives made gains with Phillipa Claire Parry, coming third with 4614 votes, up 3.26 per cent.

Calum Dafydd Davies for the Liberal Democrats, polled 648 votes down nearly half a per cent on 2015.

Turnout in Arfon was 68.35 per cent.