Election results across North Wales

A STROLL in the mountains of Snowdonia is what inspired Prime Minister Theresa May to call a snap general election – a decision she may now be regretting.
The politician, who had previously fought off calls for an early election, adamant there would be no poll before 2020, revealed she made the decision to go to the country whilst with her husband Phillip walking near Cadair Idris, during a five-day walking break in the Dolgellau area.
In what some commentators are calling a “failed gamble” Mrs May was attempting to increase her majority and strengthen her hand going into Brexit negotiations,
Speaking to ITV News, Mrs May said “Before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband, thought about this long and hard, and came to the decision that to provide that certainty and stability for the future, that this was the way to do it, to have an election.”
The Welsh Conservatives in Wales not only failed to take seats but lost them, and saw majorities slashed elsewhere.
Welsh Labour’s campaign meanwhile appeared to have connected positively with voters across Wales with the party performing well in current Labour seats, and making some gains, while Plaid matched its best ever performance in a Westminster election holding their three seats, and making one gain.
In total the Labour Party won 28 of a total of 40 Wales’ seats, an increase of three on their total in the 2015 general election performance.
The Conservatives took eight seats, down three on their result two years ago.
Vale of Clwyd -
Labour - 19423
Conservatives - 17044
Plaid Cymru - 1551
Lib Dem - 666
Clwyd West result -
Conservatives -19,541
Labour -16,104
Plaid Cymru - 3,918
Lib Dem - 1,091
Aberconwy result -
Conservatives - 14,337
Labour - 13,702
Plaid Cymru - 3,170
Lib Dem - 941
Ynys Mon results -
Labour - 15,643
Conservatives - 10,384
Plaid Cymru - 10,237
UKIP - 624
Lib Dem - 479
Arfon -
Plaid Cymru - 11,519
Labour - 11427
Conservatives - 4614 votes
Lib Dem - 648