Election results across North Wales

A STROLL in the mountains of Snowdonia is what inspired Prime Minister Theresa May to call a snap general election – a decision she may now be regretting.



The politician, who had previously fought off calls for an early election, adamant there would be no poll before 2020, revealed she made the decision to go to the country whilst with her husband Phillip walking near Cadair Idris, during a five-day walking break in the Dolgellau area.



In what some commentators are calling a “failed gamble” Mrs May was attempting to increase her majority and strengthen her hand going into Brexit negotiations,



Speaking to ITV News, Mrs May said “Before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband, thought about this long and hard, and came to the decision that to provide that certainty and stability for the future, that this was the way to do it, to have an election.”



The Welsh Conservatives in Wales not only failed to take seats but lost them, and saw majorities slashed elsewhere.



Welsh Labour’s campaign meanwhile appeared to have connected positively with voters across Wales with the party performing well in current Labour seats, and making some gains, while Plaid matched its best ever performance in a Westminster election holding their three seats, and making one gain.



In total the Labour Party won 28 of a total of 40 Wales’ seats, an increase of three on their total in the 2015 general election performance.



The Conservatives took eight seats, down three on their result two years ago.

Vale of Clwyd -

Labour - 19423

Conservatives - 17044

Plaid Cymru - 1551

Lib Dem - 666

Clwyd West result -

Conservatives -19,541

Labour -16,104

Plaid Cymru - 3,918

Lib Dem - 1,091

Aberconwy result -

Conservatives - 14,337

Labour - 13,702

Plaid Cymru - 3,170

Lib Dem - 941

Ynys Mon results -

Labour - 15,643

Conservatives - 10,384

Plaid Cymru - 10,237

UKIP - 624

Lib Dem - 479

Arfon -

Plaid Cymru - 11,519

Labour - 11427

Conservatives - 4614 votes



Lib Dem - 648