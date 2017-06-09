Clwyd West Conservative MP David Jones keeps his seat

CONSERVATIVE MP David Jones recorded a decisive victory to hold onto his Westminster seat.



Mr Jones, minister of state for the department on exiting the European Union, was re-elected with 19,541 beating out closest competitor Labour's Gareth Thomas with 16,104 votes.

The turnout for the constituency was 69.93% up from the 64.99% turnout of 2015.



Mr Jones, who was more than 3,000 votes up on his 2015 result said: “It's been a robust but fair fight against my old sparring partner Gareth Thomas. I believe this is the third time and I'm sure Gareth hopes it's the last.



“We are now entering interesting times and it is clear there are going to be big changes against the backdrop of the decision to leave the European Union.



“I am delighted and honoured to once again be given this opportunity and my door is always open.”

It is the greatest privilege for any politician to be elected to serve his constituency in Parliament. Huge thanks to voters of #ClwydWest. — David Jones (@DavidJonesMP) June 9, 2017



In his speech Mr Thomas said the election had been an embarrassment for Prime Minister Theresa May.



He said: “This election has been a massive embarrassment and rebuff to the Prime Minister.



“It was an election intended to destroy the Labour party and I am pleased so many of my colleagues have been returned to Parliament.”



Former Conwy Council leader and Plaid Cymru MP Dilwyn Roberts had 3,918 votes “enjoyed” his campaign.



Mr Roberts said: “I have enjoyed this campaign greatly particularly enjoyed listening to young people and hearing their concerns."



Victor Babu, the Liberal Democrat candidate who was absent from the stage at the time of the vote being announced recorded 1,091 votes.