Holyhead lifeboat in dramatic harbour rescue

Holyhead RNLI inshore lifeboat was involved in a dramatic harbour rescue this week.

Late in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6, the crew received a call via HM Coastguard at 3.45pm after members of the public reported a boat in trouble on the rocks at the end of the breakwater.

The inshore lifeboat was launched immediately and the three crew members sped to the scene, arriving just three minutes after the call.

A grandfather and his five year old grandson, in a 25ft sea ray, had been driven onto the rocks after becoming snagged up in lobster pots in blustery sea conditions.

In a huge stroke of luck, walkers who were on the breakwater nearby, spotted the stricken craft, made the call to the coastguard, and climbed down onto rocks to help.The grandfather was able to pass his grandson to them, where he was taken to safety.

The Holyhead coastguard team arrived quickly and took care of the child while the lifeboat assisted his grandfather and the stranded boat.

After an unsuccessful attempt to tow the boat away from the rocks, a decision was made to transfer a lifeboat crew member onto the stricken craft to connect the tow rope. The inshore lifeboat then, at full power, managed to pull the boat off the rocks and began towing back towards the shore.

Due to the damage sustained by the vessel she was beginning to sink during the tow, so permission was obtained from Trinity Marine to use their slipway to bring her ashore quickly.

The grandfather and his grandson, who were shaken but otherwise unhurt, were safely reunited at the slipway by the coastguard team.

Coxswain Tony Price, who took part in the rescue, said the incident showed how even an experienced seafarer, as the grandfather was, can get into difficulties.

Highlighting the fast response of both the RNLI crew and the coastguard team, he also stressed the importance of always wearing lifejackets, even in the harbour area.

'It could have ended much worse than it did. It was very lucky that members of the public were nearby and made the call, and then helped get the little boy to safety' he said.

The inshore lifeboat returned to the station at 5.30pm where she was prepared for service.

The all-weather lifeboat was also placed on standby during the incident but did not need to be used.