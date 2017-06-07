Large crowd gathers to pay respects at Irfon's funeral.

A large crowd of mourners gathered together this afternoon to pay their respects to cancer campaigner, Irfon Williams, who passed away last week.

A public service was held at Bangor Cathedral from 2pm onwards this afternoon to celebrate the father of five's life. This was then followed by a strictly private service at Bangor crematorium.

Mr Williams died at Ysbyty Gwynedd's Alaw Ward in the evening of Tuesday, May 30.

The 46-year-old was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in 2014. Since then, he had used his battle with cancer to raise awareness, highlight the plight of cancer patients in Wales and also raise funds for treatment.

He recently opened up to the public about his everyday struggles in a documentary that was aired on S4C.

Last Friday, his two youngest sons, Sion Arwyn, seven and Ianto Huw, six, led the Wales and RGC 1404 teams out onto the pitch at Eirias Park.

Before the match, his wife Rebecca, who had attended, said: “Irfon, being rugby mad, was really looking forward to attending this evening.

“I’m sure Irfon will be looking on with amazement and immense pride... while cheering on with a few choice words!”