CROWDS gathered on Colwyn Bay promenade this afternoon (June 7) ready for the arrival of Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour party leader spoke to supporters at Porth Eirias on the waterfront at 2pm in a show of support for Clwyd West Labour candidate Gareth Thomas and Aberconwy candidate Emily Owen.

Hundreds of people took to the promenade in support of the Labour leader who spoke about the party's plans if they were to win the General Election.

Miss Owen said: "He's brilliant. It was really great to have him here. Especially the day before the election. The amount of people that turned out it was amazing and a really good atmosphere. I really appreciate him coming down. It was really passionate

Asking if she was nervous for tomorrow, she added: "I am. I don't know how it's going to go tomorrow. We've ran an amazing campaign the team have been fantastic they've been out every hour god sends."

One Labour support who attended the rally said Jeremy Corbyn's speech gave her 'goosebumps' another said it was 'really emotional'.