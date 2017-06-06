REVIEW: Footloose brings the 80s back to Llandudno

AUDIENCES cut loose as Footloose: The Musical brought the 80s fever back to town.

The powerhouse performance, based on the iconic teenage rebellion story, took place at Venue Cymru on Monday night (June 5) as the cast opened their five-day-stint at the theatre as part of the UK tour.

With plenty of 80s tunes to get audiences on their feet, perm hairstyles and Gareth Gates in a pair of gold hot pants – what more could you want from a musical?

The production was based on the 1984 film which followed Ren McCormack - played in the film by Kevin Bacon - a city boy who has a challenge ahead of him when he moves to Bomont, where dancing has been banned. He decides to uphold the law and get the town back on their dancing feet.

Joshua Dowen took on Kevin Bacon’s famous role of Ren. He packed in the dance moves with plenty of bravado, determination and a heart of gold.

The stage adaptation by Dean Pritchard and Walter Bobbie also featured Maureen Nolan, best known for her work with her sisters in The Nolans, who doubled up as Principle Clarke and Vi Moore. Along with Hannah Price (Ariel Moore) and Lindsay Goodhand who doubled as Ethel McCormack, Betty and Coach Dunbar, the trio sang a stunning vocal performance of Learning To Be Slient.

Gareth Gates, who first rose to fame through Pop Idol in 2002 before later moving into musical theatre, took on the role of country bumpkin Willard – originally played by the late Chris Penn in the movie.

He adapted to the comedy role with ease - putting his own spin on the character -which the audience seemed to love and his performance of Mamma Says (You Can’t Back Down) was full of comic humour and a personal favourite of the night. Hopefully this won’t be the last we see of him in a comic role.

The whole cast provide plenty of entertainment and it’s fair to say they are an exceptionally talented group. They were able to sing, dance and play a wide range of instruments whilst keeping audiences on their feet.

Featuring classic songs such as Let’s Hear It for The Boy – performed by the vocal powerhouse and superb actress Laura Sillett who played Rusty – Dancing in the Streets and Waiting For A Girl Like You, it’s hard not to love this 80s adaptation and the audience in Llandudno clearly agreed by the long standing ovation at the end of the night.

Footloose: The Musical will be in Llandudno’s Venue Cymru until June 10. For tickets visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone 01492 872000.

To read an interview with pop sensation turned stage star Gareth Gates about his role as Willard visit www.northwalespioneer.co.uk.