Warning following burglaries in Conwy and Denbighshire

NORTH Wales Police are urging people to ensure their property is secure following a spate of residential burglaries which have resulted in vehicles being stolen.

Investigating Officer DC Dewi Laidlaw-Wilson said: “During the past two weeks we have received reports of burglaries in insecure properties in Betws y Coed, Dolwyd, Rhos on Sea and St Asaph.”



“In each case keys and other items have been stolen, and offenders have then taken the vehicles from outside the addresses.”



He added: “I would like to emphasise the importance of adequate security on all windows and doors and that people ensure they are locked at all times.”



“If you are planning on going on holiday please arrange for a neighbour or friend to carry out regular checks of your home and leave some lights on.”



“Please avoid advertising the fact you are not at home for several days on social media. By just taking these steps you could save a lot of hardship, inconvenience and distress at a later time.”



If anyone has any information about vehicle thefts in the areas mentioned, they are asked to contact DC Laidlaw- Wilson at St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference RC17074550.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the new web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx



