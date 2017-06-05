Menai Bridge extend unbeaten run with dramatic Denbigh win

MENAI Bridge maintained their perfect start to the North Wales Premier Division season with a narrow one wicket success at Denbigh.

The early pacesetters were made to work hard for their victory and sealed their eighth win in as many contests with just three balls to spare, and they will look to extend their unbeaten run in Saturday’s home clash with defending champions Llandudno.

The visitors made a good start in the field when Gerallt Roberts disposed of Gerallt Lyall (33) and Harrison Jones (2) early on, before Arwel Thomas also helped himself to a pair of wickets in the form of Andy Taylor (0) and Keiran Lucas.

Tom Schrimshaw contributed just 14 before he was trapped lbw by Bridge skipper Dion Holden, but a stunning century from overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo turned the game on its head midway through the innings.

The opener was in sensational form at the crease and was skittled by Roberts (3-51) after making an eye-catching 104 from just 96 deliveries.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, with Zach Ringrose and Holden (3-40) picking up two lower order scalps apiece to ensure the Ystrad Road outfit were all out for 179 from 40 overs.

Bridge’s run chase got off to a poor start when in-form opener Jack Gower was caught off a Jack Griffiths delivery for 11, while former Colwyn Bay man Harrison Jones claimed the wickets of Danny Creek and Thomas for 26 and 35 respectively.

Gethin Roberts mustered just four before he fell victim to a Lucas ball, while the red hot Griffiths, brother of captain Stuart, took out Sion Riley (9), Andy Skeoch (0) and Dion Owen (6) to end a blistering 12 over spell with figures of 6-35.

The one constant for the visitors was Holden, who proved to be a formidable presence at the crease once again and made the difference with a knock of 65, which was enough to get the away side over the line with one wicket and three balls to spare.