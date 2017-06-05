Holyhead Hotspur receive boost as Dewi Thomas signs extension

HOLYHEAD Hotspur have received a boost ahead of the new Huws Gray Alliance season with the news that midfielder Dewi Thomas has signed an extension with the club.

The powerful playmaker, who signed from Llanerchymedd, will be entering his third full season with the Harbourmen and has developed into vital part of the squad.

His eye-catching performances have established his as a firm favourite with the fans this will no doubt be a huge boost to manager Campbell Harrison’s plans after bringing in Tomos Clarke last week.

The club have also revealed there will be more news of players committing for the season ahead and another new signing will also be announced in the coming days.