Hometown hero Ryan Williams joins Caernarfon Town

CAERNARFON Town have made a further splash with the signing of highly touted prospect Ryan Williams.

The Cofis native is the fourth new signing of the close season and further boosts the prospects of the squad as the attempt to secure an elusive promotion to the Welsh Premier League.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “Ryan was released from Wrexham at the end of last season but, having spoken to Wrexham manager Dean Keates about him, he was very unlucky not to get his break in professional football.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that he had rolled his ankle a few months back, he was on the cusp of breaking through and making his first team debut.

“When I saw the news that Ry wasn’t being offered a deal I immediately got on the phone to him to try and persuade him to join his hometown club and thankfully, after meeting with him for a second time yesterday morning, he has put pen to paper and committed to Caernarfon Town for the forthcoming season.

“He’s a versatile player who can play across the backline and in midfield. He can pick a pass and has vast quality. What I like the most about Ryan is his personality and professionalism he has in abundance, especially for someone of a very young age.

“I stressed to Ry that after his release he needed to come to a club where he’d be taken care of, to continue with his development, and to enjoy his football again and that is something we will give him.”