Llandudno secure capture of Shaun Cavanagh from Bangor City

LLANDUDNO have made their first signing of the summer with the capture of Shaun Cavanagh from Bangor City.

The young forward has represented Wales at U18 Schools, U18, and U19 Welsh Colleges level, and was a prolific goalscorer in the Welsh Premier League Development squad before making the step up to senior football last season.

He is already well known to the Tudno faithful, having scored the winner against them in their clash at the Bangor University Stadium.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “It’s a very good signing for us, Shaun’s a young lad from North Wales with lots of talent, but also with a huge amount more potential which hopefully he will fulfil with us moving forward.

“He did really well against us last season scoring the winner at Bangor and we want him to score those goals for us.

“I met with both Shaun and his Dad to discuss his and our future and I’m glad we all saw eye-to-eye, but a big thanks to Craig Hogg for getting the deal over the line, it’s great to have him on board.”