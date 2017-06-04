Wales gear up for summer tests with RGC success

WALES warmed up for their summer Tests with Tonga and Samoa by thrashing RGC 88-19 in-front of a capacity crowd at Parc Eirias.

Rob McBryde’s men crossed for a total of 14 tries as Ellis Jenkins, Alex Cuthbert and Thomas Young all added braces and fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a 14-point haul.

Anscombe also crossed for a try of his own, as did his captain Jamie Roberts, in a convincing victory which also saw RGC score through Afon Bagshaw, Tom Hughes and Evan Yardley.

Against a tough-tackling outfit, the visitors ran riot in the opening quarter to move 33-0 up.

Allen and Jenkins both crossed twice, the Cardiff Blues duo finding space in the wide channels and making the most of their opportunities to score. Morgan then added Wales' fifth try, smashing through two home tackles to make his way over the line.

Anscombe added four of the five conversions, but full-back Bagshaw finally gave the home crowd something to cheer with their first score after a rare period of pressure.

This provoked a strong response from the national side, and Sam Davies' break allowed Morgan to add his first, Anscombe kicking the extras, before skipper Jamie Roberts was both villain and hero within the space of a few minutes.

The centre's pass was intercepted by Hughes, who waltzed over to score, but Roberts responded with a try of his own from a trademark powerful carry immediately following the restart.

Jacob Botica and Anscombe kicked both conversions, with Yardley and Morgan both crossing for converted tries before the break.

Just minutes after coming on, Cuthbert collected an Anscombe chip and dived over after the interval, and the fly-half went from creator to scorer soon after when he crossed the white wash.

Young was the next man on the scoresheet for his first try country, the Wasps flanker sniping over from the side of a scrum, but all three conversions went wide with Owen Williams off target twice.

The WRU National Cup champions refused to give in, but after Allen sealed his treble late on, Young and Cuthbert from completed the rout as an entertaining encounter drew to a close.