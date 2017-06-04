Seven people killed and more than 40 injured after London Bridge terror attack

SEVEN people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a horrific terror attack in London.

Just after 10pm last night, a van hit pedestrians on London Bridge.

The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market before three men got out and stabbed people, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge.

He received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call. The attackers were wearing - what looked like explosive vests - but these were later established to be hoaxes.

This morning Commissioner Cressida Dick, of the Metropolitan Police, said seven people had been killed.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Armed officers responded very quickly and bravely, confronting three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market.

"The ongoing operation is led by the Met, working closely with British Transport Police, City of London Police, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

"I'd like to repeat our request for the public to avoid the following areas: London Bridge and Borough Market. This is to allow emergency services to deal with this incident.

“The investigation is being led by the Counter Terrorism Command and we would ask anybody who has images or film of the incident to pass those to police by uploading it at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.



“Our thoughts are with all those involved and those responding to both incidents. Those who are concerned about a loved one can contact the Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.



“We are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the Capital."