Police appeal following assault in Bangor

North Wales Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Bangor during the early hours of June 2.



Sgt Emma Williams said “Sometime between 1.40am and 1.55am Friday, 2nd June a 22 year old man was walking home along Glanrafon Hill when he was subjected to verbal abuse and bottles being thrown at him by a group of unknown males near the steps to The Crescent. One bottle hit his face causing facial injuries.”



Sgt Williams added “At this time the motive of the attack is unknown and we are determined to identify and locate those responsible as soon as possible and we are stepping up patrols in the area. I understand there may have been witnesses in the area on their way home from the town centre and so I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone behaving in an anti-social manner behavior, or indeed knows who may be responsible for this assault to contact Police as soon as possible.”

