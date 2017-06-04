North Wales hospice recognises volunteer efforts as part of National Volunteers' Week

ST DAVID'S Hospice is recognising the invaluable contributions of their volunteers this week, as part of the National Volunteers’ Week.



Volunteers’ Week is celebrated every year between June 1 and 7. It’s the annual campaign to thank and celebrate the difference they make.



The charity, which delivers specialist care to adult patients with advanced illnesses or those in need of end of life care, has over 350 volunteers, based across the countries of Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey. The roles range from shop assistants, fundraisers and receptionists to ward assistants and patient drivers and café baristas to name but a few.



Last year it was estimated that over 70,000 volunteer hours were given to the Hospice, which equates to £525,000.



Hospice Administrator, Janet Magill said: “Our volunteers kindly donate their time free of charge across all areas of our Hospice. St David’s Hospice simply could not operate without volunteers.



“We really value the time our volunteers give each year to the Hospice and their dedication and enthusiasm is inspiring.



“Every volunteer is making a difference and we would like to send our thanks to each and every one of them.”



St David’s Hospice continues to seek volunteers across its organisation and should you wish to find out more, please contact Janet Magill on 01492 879058.