Cat caught in illegal trap in Anglesey has its paw amputated

An urgent call for information has been launched by RSPCA Cymru, after an illegal gin trap severely injured a cat.

The cat – named Oreo - was found in Rhostrehwfa on May 17, with his paw trapped in the device.

It is thought the cat dragged himself to a property, after the trap closed around his paw.

The horrific trap was removed by a neighbour using bolt cutters, and the cat was taken for veterinary treatment.

Sadly, the animal’s paw had to be amputated due to the extent of the injury.

A gin trap is a metal, spring-operated device designed to catch animals.

The device which caused the cat’s injuries is illegal to set and use, although not illegal to own.

RSPCA Cymru is now appealing to the local community for information to try and decipher the circumstances behind the gin trap being set.

Mark Roberts, RSPCA inspector, said: “It’s difficult to imagine the excruciating pain this horrible gin trap would have caused poor Oreo, who has now lost his paw as a result of this ordeal.

“These devices are illegal to set, and can cause significant pain and suffering to defenceless animals, like this cat.

“We’re sure somebody in the local area will know something about this sorry incident.

“Anyone in the Rhostrehwfa, or the wider Gwynedd area, with information is urged to contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“Calls are treated in confidence."