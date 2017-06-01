Summer drink and drug driving crackdown begins in North Wales

THIS summer, police officers across Wales will be targeting drivers who risk their lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



Gwent Police will lead the month-long campaign, running throughout June, on behalf of the four welsh police forces.



Last summer North Wales Police carried out 3958 alcohol tests with 78 testing positive, refusing or failing to provide. The service also undertook 60 drugs tests with 36 being positive.



Insp Dave Cust, North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “The lighter evenings and warmer weather are great reasons to get together with friends and family. We want people to enjoy themselves but to stay safe and responsible by not getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.



“As part of this all Wales campaign, officers will be patrolling the roads throughout June, carrying out roadside breath tests.



“Our officers also carry kits that can detect illegal drugs, making us more equipped than ever to take action against those who are putting themselves and the safety of others at risk.



“Using intelligence received from the public we’ll be ready for action to keep the road network safe, whether it be at night or the morning after.



“Taking just one chance and getting behind the wheel, when you are under the influence of drink or drugs can have truly devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and others road users. Please plan ahead and ensure that if you are out having a drink, you have a safe and reliable way of getting home.”



Chair of Road Safety Wales, Susan Storch said: “Drivers need to be aware that regardless of the time of day they are caught, whether they are going to work or taking children to school, they will face the same penalties as someone who has chosen to drink heavily in a pub and driven at night.



“Our message is clear, never drive under the influence of drink or drugs, even the morning after.”



Anyone with information regarding individuals who are believed to drive whilst over the legal limit or under the influence of drugs, can contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.